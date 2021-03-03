Davidson Trust Co. Sells 220 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,398,918,000 after buying an additional 292,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,535,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,787,701,000 after acquiring an additional 85,509 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,219 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 21.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,585,000 after acquiring an additional 362,615 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,918,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.95.

NYSE DE traded down $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $348.57. 39,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,221. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $363.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $109.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.98%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

