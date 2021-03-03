Dubuque Bank & Trust Buys 7,590 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.4% of Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,408. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

CSCO traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 371,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,804,941. The stock has a market cap of $190.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

