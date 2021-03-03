Dubuque Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dubuque Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,985 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.8% of Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.48. 147,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,305,116. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $110.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.22, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.26.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

