Analysts Expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.29. BRP posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOOO shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of BRP by 961.9% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 410,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after acquiring an additional 372,240 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth $211,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BRP by 116.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 19,094 shares during the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $3.42 on Friday, reaching $75.50. 2,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,176. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day moving average is $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 3.04.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

