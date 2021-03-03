Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,308 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,555 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,834,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,068,000 after purchasing an additional 146,515 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.98. 2,292,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,708,949. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $338.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.00.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

