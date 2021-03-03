Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) to Hold

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $81.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Among all the independent refiners, Valero offers the most diversified refinery base with a capacity of 3.1 million barrels per day in its 15 refineries located throughout the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. The majority of the company’s refining plants are located at the Gulf coast area from where there is easy access to the export facilities. However, per the Renewable Fuel Standard, Valero is compelled to divert cash in order to add volumes of renewable fuels. This can limit profitability. Notably, weak demand for gasoline and jet fuel in this challenging environment has been denting the company’s refining business. Moreover, although the firm’s cash balance can clear the short-term debt, the coronavirus-dented fuel demand has raised questions about the firm’s ability to pay off a portion of its long-term debt.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.

NYSE:VLO traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.09. 70,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,144. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,593.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

