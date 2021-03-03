Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires 15,206 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,371 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

NYSE TJX traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $64.91. 263,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,784,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.43. The company has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.35, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

