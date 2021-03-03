Northeast Investment Management Sells 624 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,090.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 77,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,561. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $219.93.

