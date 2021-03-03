Pacific Asset Management LLC Takes $2.99 Million Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 197,488 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000. Beazer Homes USA comprises approximately 2.0% of Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at $10,786,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 24.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 274,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 54,019 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at $680,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $37,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,705.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $291,595 in the last quarter. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BZH stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $18.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,721. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $586.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $428.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

BZH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Sidoti initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.