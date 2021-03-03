Northeast Investment Management Acquires 61,406 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 61,406 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in ABB were worth $16,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in ABB by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ABB by 4.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of ABB by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 57,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of ABB by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.66. The stock had a trading volume of 55,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,551. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average is $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

