Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%.

NASDAQ:RVMD traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.28. 7,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,314. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.39. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $56.18.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 5,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $227,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,970.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

