Pacific Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 73,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,398,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 11.4% of Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pacific Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 336.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNK stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $108.35. 194,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,812,226. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.18 and a one year high of $109.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.75.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

