Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $0.97. 88,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,086,391. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Oragenics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,023,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,398.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Koski sold 310,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,185,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,115. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.