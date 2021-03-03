Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $18,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,434 shares of company stock valued at $16,522,149. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.62.

CRM traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.78. 161,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,642,852. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.34. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

