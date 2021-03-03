Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.09). Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 461,550 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 22,262 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 217,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 41,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHO stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $12.84. 125,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,927. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

