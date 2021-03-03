Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.69. 65,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,755. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

