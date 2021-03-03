Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,565 shares during the quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short High Yield were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJB. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000.

Shares of SJB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.59. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,541. ProShares Short High Yield has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $26.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23.

