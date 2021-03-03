Harvey Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

CRSP traded down $8.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.22. 57,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,203. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.94. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 7,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $1,139,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,029.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $5,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,703 shares of company stock valued at $53,944,533 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

