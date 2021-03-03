Signet Financial Management LLC Buys 186 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,930 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $209.30 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.43.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

