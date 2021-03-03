Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, an increase of 511.4% from the January 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other news, insider Mark Mickey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 13.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 46,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 187.7% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 216,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 141,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $119,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CHY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.38. 1,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,148. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $15.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. This is an increase from Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

