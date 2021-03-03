BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Decreased by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2,650.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $2,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

NYSE:BLK opened at $716.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $722.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $660.17. The stock has a market cap of $109.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.