Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $221,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after acquiring an additional 100,838 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 44,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.32. The company had a trading volume of 131,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,603. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.17.

