Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. The Trade Desk makes up about 0.8% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total transaction of $43,447,617.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,746,620.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total value of $3,080,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,648 shares of company stock valued at $159,211,605. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. Pivotal Research upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $768.60.

Shares of TTD traded down $67.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $730.00. The company had a trading volume of 30,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,079. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $972.80. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 252.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $820.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $703.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

