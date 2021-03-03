Short Interest in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Increases By 478.6%

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 478.6% from the January 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $34,477.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 108,174 shares of company stock valued at $842,305.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 253.7% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 35,044 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 47,990 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock remained flat at $$8.84 during trading on Wednesday. 39,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,577. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $10.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.