Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, an increase of 534.4% from the January 28th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $53,300.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,703,015 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,110,000 after buying an additional 100,262 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 227,196 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 209,876 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $825,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $890,000.

EOD traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.30. 67 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,689. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

