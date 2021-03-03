Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.19

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.19 and last traded at $23.19, with a volume of 3599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.
BCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Banco de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.
About Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)
Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, consumer loans, commercial loans, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans.
