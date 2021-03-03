CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.21

Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.21 and last traded at $48.95, with a volume of 11698 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.20.

CIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In other news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $61,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,943. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $453,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $758,046. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,660,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,410,000 after purchasing an additional 297,870 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in CIT Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,498,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About CIT Group (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

