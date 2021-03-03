Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.82

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.82 and last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 54742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,270,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 230,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 47,149 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 239,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 103,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1,447.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 328,890 shares during the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.