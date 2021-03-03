Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 1.1% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $3.04 on Wednesday, reaching $164.86. 1,169,677 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.33. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.