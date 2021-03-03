Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Sells 5,850 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 34,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,861,000 after buying an additional 488,012 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $541,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at $40,042,861.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.52. 155,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,603,424. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

