Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 27,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO stock traded down $6.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $456.05. The company had a trading volume of 35,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $180.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $493.95 and a 200 day moving average of $465.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.35.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.