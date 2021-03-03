Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 3.3% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.29. The stock had a trading volume of 46,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,566. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.09 and a 200 day moving average of $116.43.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

