Harvey Capital Management Inc. Sells 875 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,140 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for about 1.8% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total value of $792,524.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,914.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 114,055 shares of company stock valued at $16,618,414 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EA stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,911. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.72 and its 200-day moving average is $134.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

