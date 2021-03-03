Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 2.5% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.39. 26,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,347. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $337.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.06. The company has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

