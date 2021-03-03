BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 201,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,524. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00.
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
