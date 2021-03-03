BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 201,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,524. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.