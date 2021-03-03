Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Short Interest Up 110.0% in February

Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the January 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of TOFB traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. 20,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,339. The company has a market cap of $16.96 million, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.53. Tofutti Brands has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 4.69.
Tofutti Brands Company Profile
