Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Short Interest Up 110.0% in February

Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the January 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TOFB traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. 20,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,339. The company has a market cap of $16.96 million, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.53. Tofutti Brands has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; bars; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

