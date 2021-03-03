Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.00

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 65520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Aegon’s payout ratio is 15.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aegon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aegon in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Aegon by 76.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Aegon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aegon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

