Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of EFT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,395. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $14.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97.

In other Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.18 per share, with a total value of $132,234.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 224,228 shares of company stock worth $2,971,594 over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

