Chimpion (BNANA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $109.87 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Chimpion has a total market cap of $109.87 million and $455,795.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for about $3.46 or 0.00006789 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00060816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.32 or 0.00788774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00027965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00062644 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00029677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00046196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

About Chimpion

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

