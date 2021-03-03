Spectiv Price Down 10.5% This Week (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Spectiv has a market cap of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Spectiv token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00060816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.32 or 0.00788774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00027965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00062644 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00029677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00046196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv (CRYPTO:SIG) is a token. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectiv Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

