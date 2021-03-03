Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Morgan Stanley

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

PRU opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.65 and its 200-day moving average is $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of -247.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

