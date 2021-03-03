Davidson Trust Co. Sells 483 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Davidson Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.2% of Davidson Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VUG stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.71. 45,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,988. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $269.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.53.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.