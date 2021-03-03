iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after buying an additional 20,003 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 34,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,753,000 after buying an additional 21,603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,593. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $129.54 and a one year high of $339.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

