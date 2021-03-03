Davidson Trust Co. Sells 1,800 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 49,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.16. 8,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,893. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $115.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at $804,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

