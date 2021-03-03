Davidson Trust Co. Has $914,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Davidson Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 2,067,826 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after buying an additional 1,838,049 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,017,000 after buying an additional 511,830 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 641,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after buying an additional 470,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,320,000 after acquiring an additional 418,953 shares during the period.

SCHD traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $69.52. The company had a trading volume of 104,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,247. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $69.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.45.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.