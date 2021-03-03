Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 2,355 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 9.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 118,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 433,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

OTIS traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.84. 7,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,530. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

