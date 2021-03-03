American Money Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 2.3% of American Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $112.97. 24,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,804. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.18. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $114.77.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

