Papp L Roy & Associates Has $215,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Papp L Roy & Associates lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co grew its position in The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,380 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,386,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $8.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.44. 514,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,293,147. The company has a market cap of $134.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $297.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.66 and a 200 day moving average of $191.29.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.64.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

