Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.01

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.01 and last traded at $41.90, with a volume of 2515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.69.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPBI. Stephens began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

