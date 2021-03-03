Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 400 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $135.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of -187.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $1,536,848.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,446 shares of company stock valued at $35,646,135. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

